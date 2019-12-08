NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating after a teen was hit by a stray bullet.

On Saturday, police responded to a call for a gunshot disturbance in the 800 block of A Avenue at 10:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy inside a home with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to CHKD for treatment, and he is expected to be okay.

Police said the boy was inside the home when he was hit by a bullet that came from outside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.