NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk Police community outreach initiative, "Five-O and Faces" os prepared to give away 400 free haircuts to school-aged boys.

Anyone aged 5 to 18 can come to the 2nd Annual back to school haircut event on September 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Five-O and Fades barbers will be at the Southside STEM Academy located at 1106 Campostella Road.

Youth must be accompanied by an adult to receive a haircut.

The first 300 boys to receive a haircut will also get a backpack!

In addition to free haircuts, there will be a block party atmosphere of games, free food, and fun activities including a K-9 and bomb robot demonstrations, and social services information.

Community partners for the event include 7-Eleven, SunTrust Bank and A Mother’s Cry 16.

For more information about the event, contact Karen Parker-Chesson, Norfolk Police Community Relations Manager at (757) 390-1954.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC