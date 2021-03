Police said the death was not considered suspicious. At the latest, they were calling this an "undetermined death," and had not shared a potential cause of death.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sunday afternoon, Norfolk Police found a man dead in the Ocean Air area of the city.

A Monday morning release from investigators said they were first called to the 400 block of Warwick Ave. around 12:25 p.m.

When police got there, the man was unresponsive. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.