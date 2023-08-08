Norfolk Police Chief Talbot gives update on missing 15-year-old girl

Police say Gabriella "Gabby" Todman hasn't been seen since July 24 on Glen Myrtle Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot gave an update on a missing teenager Tuesday afternoon.

No one has seen 15-year-old Gabriella "Gabby" Todman since July 24, in the 8600 block of Glen Myrtle Avenue around 1 p.m.

Gabby is described as 5'5" tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and curly dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and green hoodie, black jeans, black socks, and black slides.

During a press conference, Talbot explained that the investigation "took a very concerning turn" on Aug. 3 when Gabby Todman's mother got text and social media messages from someone she believed was Gabby. But after an investigation, police don't believe it was her.

He also said Todman has gone missing previously for short periods, usually for several hours or a day.

"There's no reason to believe that this is the same as she has done on previous occasions," Talbot said.

When asked if this case is a possible abduction, Talbot didn't rule it out but stressed that police don't have evidence or suspects to indicate that it was an abduction.