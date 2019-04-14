NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department's epic lip-sync video that went viral last year has been selected to compete in a new network television show.

The show, Lip Sync To The Rescue, selected 30 police departments around the country that participated in the social media lip sync challenge.

Norfolk PD's "Uptown Funk" is one of the candidates in the competition.

The video was made in response to a challenge from the Corinth Police Department in Texas where the lip sync challenge originated.

The police department asked its Twitter followers to help and vote them into the top 10.

