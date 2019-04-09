NORFOLK, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

The City of Norfolk will open several downtown parking garages for residents who live in flood-prone areas.

The following downtown garages will open beginning Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. Residents are not to park in reserved spaces and must remove their vehicles by noon on Saturday, Sept. 7.

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

Fountain Park Garage, 130 Bank Street

Main Street Garage, 230 East Main Street

Freemason Street Garage, 161 West Freemason Street

West Plume Street Garage, 135 West Plume Street

Town Point Garage, 110 West Main Street

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, all Old Dominion University parking garages will open to Norfolk residents. Please do not move or cross barricades.

The parking garages will close to Norfolk residents at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. At that time parking permit and meter payment requirements in campus parking facilities will resume as normal.

The city said it also removing all Pace bikes and Lime scooters Thursday evening.

Impacts from Hurrican Dorian

Norfolk is also preparing for impacts from Hurricane Dorian by cleaning storm drains and ditches to ease potential flooding.

Crews are on standby to respond to downed trees due to the wind. The city is asking residents to ensure curbs, gutters and ditches on their property are clear of debris. Be sure to secure any loose items in your yard to prevent damage during the storm.

Recycling, trash, bulk waste collection

Trash, recycling and bulk waste collection will continue as scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5. On Friday, Sept. 6, trash, recycling and bulk waste collections will be suspended due to high winds and flooding risks.

Friday’s routes and bulk waste will be collected on Saturday, Sept. 7. Crews will remove all beach waste cans by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 and will replace them on Saturday, Sept. 7.

This schedule is subject to change, depending on Dorian’s speed and path.

