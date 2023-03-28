Norfolk unveils proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget

Under the proposal, Filer said hundreds of police officers, sheriff's deputies, and firefighters would get a 7.5% pay raise.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A budget proposal aims to make Norfolk safer.

City Manager Chip Filer unveiled the FY 2024 budget plan on Tuesday. He wants to raise wages for public safety employees to combat staffing shortages.

Under the proposal, Filer said hundreds of police officers, sheriff's deputies, and firefighters would get a 7.5% pay raise. The budget would also add 911 dispatchers to the public safety pay plan.

Filer also wants the city council to create a new public safety aid position.

He described it as "a community-focused position that will enhance police recruitment by offering employment to candidates as young as 18 to enter the police academy and become sworn officers when eligible."

The budget proposal also includes creating a new anti-violence street safety program.