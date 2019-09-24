NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's city council will open the floor on Tuesday to hear what the public thinks about a possible casino on the waterfront.

The $700 million casino and resort would go on the riverfront, next to Harbor Park. If approved, it will become one of the city's biggest projects.

On Tuesday night, you can voice your opinion on the purchase at a public hearing. The proposed agreement is between the City of Norfolk, Golden Eagle Consulting, and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.

Many council members are said to be on board with the deal, although Councilwoman Andria McClellan said she isn't ready to support selling the land for development just yet.

"I think that the public has a lot of questions as well," she said. "It's really important that we provide the opportunity for them to get all of the information, digest it, ask the questions, and for us to provide the answers."

McClellan said she's also concerned about the money that will need to be spent on public safety, public transportation, and resources to address gambling addiction.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, the city has created a web page for residents who want to read up on the latest information about the proposed project.

