Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Greg Underwood is ending cash bail in most cases in an effort to create more racial and economic equality within the city's court system.

In a letter to judges, city leaders and criminal justice colleagues, Underwood wrote the policy change is designed to avoid the "criminalization of poverty."

Old Dominion University professor Ruth Triplett said the decision

"The intent is to maintain community safety," Triplett said. "This doesn't penalize people just because they don't have a lot of money."

Triplett's colleague Randy Gainey of the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice was consulted on the policy change in 2018. He said the decision makes Norfolk the first city in Hampton Roads to eliminate the cash bail system.

"This is important because how well one does when one goes to court is predicated by where they come through the doors," Gainey said.

Gainey said people who can afford to pay bail have an advantage.

"If you have the money then you are released and that sets you up better for a court appearance, you don't have to come in wearing your orange suits you can come in professionally," he said. "You're not spending time incarcerated just because you can't afford not to be there."

This no-cash-bail policy will simplify the process to two options. Either a defendant is released on recognizance with a future court date, or the defendant is kept in the jail.

There are some exceptions that still require cash bail in Norfolk, including domestic violence and stalking cases. Underwood also wrote that defendants with extensive criminal histories or defendants that have a history of failing to appear in court would still be required to post cash bail.

Gainey said he and other professors are going to track the policy to see whether or not the rates of people failing to appear in court rise.

He said the reform should make the criminal justice process in Norfolk more fair and equitable for all races and social classes.

The no-cash-bail policy reflects a national trend. In 2018, the state of California eliminated its money bail system altogether. Plus, in October, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring called for cash bail reform in the Commonwealth.

Underwood's letter also reinforced his position of dismissing misdemeanor marijuana possession cases and revealed a policy designed to establish sentence parity between prostitutes and those paying for prostitution.