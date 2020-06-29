x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Norfolk protesters call for release of police force reports

Protesters are demanding the Norfolk Police Department release use-of-force reports from the past decade. There's a sit-in planned for Monday night.
Credit: City of Norfolk
City Hall in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Protesters are demanding a Virginia city’s police department release use-of-force reports from the past decade. 

News outlets report that demonstrators in Norfolk are planning a sit-in set for Monday night at City Hall to protest the police department’s refusal to release the records. 

The protest comes after reports by The Virginian-Pilot that the city and the Norfolk Police Department have denied information requests about the records. 

A protest organizer told the newspaper that demonstrators are calling for greater transparency from the department. 

Organizers said they emailed police but didn’t receive a response. 

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.  

RELATED: Protesters demand removal of Confederate monument in Newport News

RELATED: NC police chief under fire after 'inadvertently' sharing controversial post to department's Facebook page

RELATED: Portsmouth city council approves $250K budget to relocate Confederate monument