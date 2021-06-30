Norfolk Public Library offers one-year fine-free trial, suspends overdue fines

The American Library Association said monetary fines create a barrier in public relations.

People who live in Norfolk are getting some relief if they still owe money to the city's library for books not returned on time.

The Norfolk Public Library said it's following the trend that other libraries are doing, and testing out a one-year fine-free trial. This is set to start Thursday, July 1.

In addition to that, the city is also suspending overdue fines for late books and other rented-out materials. This is only for items checked out on or before June 30.

In 2019, the American Library Association passed a resolution stating that “monetary fines create a barrier in public relations, and absorb valuable staff time applying, collecting, and managing dues.”

NPL said money from fines represents less than 1% of its budget and the money paid goes to the city's general fund -- and not straight to the library.

Currently, people are charged 20 cents per day for each item, up to a max of $6 for late books and materials. Other products, like DVDs and Toddle Totes, acquire a $1.25 late fee per day up to $10 max.

After 28 days of no return, the items are deemed as "lost."

According to NPL, residents are still expected to return or renew books on or before their due date during the trial period. Click here for more information on the Circulation Policy.