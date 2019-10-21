NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools is searching for its next superintendent but first, they want to hear from the community.

Parents, teachers, and staff will be able to give feedback at several meetings this week.

The superintendent position opened in June when Dr. Melinda Boone stepped down. She'd been with the district since 2015. Dr. Sharon Byrdsong has been appointed by the school board to serve as acting superintendent in the interim.

The school board is using a new hiring process to fill the role. They paid a recruitment and development group to facilitate the superintendent search.

The first step involves community input, so you're invited to attend one of the three designated public input sessions:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

Booker T. Washington High School, 1111 Park Avenue (Band Room)

3:30 p.m. – Central Office Staff Meeting

5:30 p.m. – Elementary Teachers and School Staff Meeting

7:30 p.m. – Community Meeting



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Norview High School, 6501 Chesapeake Blvd. (Large Forum)

8:00 a.m. – Secondary Principals Meeting

10:00 a.m. – Elementary Principals Meeting

Noon – Student Forum

3:30 p.m. – Secondary Teachers and School Staff Meeting

5:30 p.m. - PTA and Civic League Presidents, and Faith Leaders

7:30 p.m. – Community Meeting



WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

Larchmont Elementary School, 1145 Bolling Ave. (Gymnatorium)

1:00 p.m. – Community Meeting

There's also an online survey you can take that is open until Friday, October 25.

