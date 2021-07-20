Norfolk Public Schools teacher accused of arson remains behind bars with bond hearing postponed

Ryan Elza was expected to hear if a judge was going to grant him a bond in court Tuesday, but his attorney removed him from the hearing last-minute.

NORFOLK, Va. — Ryan Elza, currently employed with Norfolk City Public Schools, maintains his innocence as he sits in jail, waiting for his next bond hearing. The 42-year-old is accused of setting a car and home on fire in West Ghent.

The house where the fire occurred is right across the street from where Elza lives in West Ghent. The one he is accused of setting follows a string of fires in the same neighborhood, which investigators have yet to link to the same person.

The Commonwealth's Attorney told the judge Elza had an argument with his neighbor, Patrick McGee, in May over his wife's car parked on the street. Shortly afterward on June 2, the Commonwealth Attorney said Elza's wife's car went up in flames. The moment of the spark was caught on a surveillance video at a neighbor's home.

McGee was ruled out as a suspect after investigators confirmed he was on vacation at the time of the fire.

On June 11, the attorney says investigators have video of Elza walking to the back of his apartment with lighter fluid and a bag of charcoal. Investigators found the cause of the fire was due to charcoal and even found parts of the charcoal bag in the debris.

Authorities arrested Elza about a month later on July 5.

However, Elza still maintains his innocence, saying to 13News Now, "Because of the way it looked with the video footage or my proximity or my past problems with this individual, Mr. McGee, it kind of puts me in the situation for 'oh he looks good for this, so let's go for him.'"

Judge Joe Lindsey originally left the bond option open, something he says he never does in cases like these. He says he'll consider re-evaluating the evidence from the case for the next hearing.