Norfolk School Board sends proposed budget to city council

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools is sending its proposed budget for next year to the city council for final approval.

School officials said the nearly $495 million budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year focuses on five priorities:

Compensation

Employee recruitment and retention

Safety and security

Additional resources for schools and students

Building maintenance and repairs

"This budget proposal is a sound recommendation that improves employee compensation, enhances school security, and strengthens programs for children, both academically and in the area of social-emotional well-being," Board Chair Dr. Adale Martin said in a news release.

Recommendations in the budget, put together by Superintendent Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong, include:

Pay increases for all staff including teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition, and facilities staff.

The continuation of a variety of bonuses designed to improve teacher recruitment.

Safety and security enhancements, including pay raises for existing security staff, hiring additional school security officers, and installing a weapons detection system at each school.

Additional resources for students and schools that range from enhanced support for English Language Learners to the purchase of additional mobile devices to maintain one-to-one student access to personal technology.

Window, door, and roof replacements for schools.