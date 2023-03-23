Norfolk School Board sends proposed budget to city council

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools is sending its proposed budget for next year to the city council for final approval.
School officials said the nearly $495 million budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year focuses on five priorities:
- Compensation
- Employee recruitment and retention
- Safety and security
- Additional resources for schools and students
- Building maintenance and repairs
"This budget proposal is a sound recommendation that improves employee compensation, enhances school security, and strengthens programs for children, both academically and in the area of social-emotional well-being," Board Chair Dr. Adale Martin said in a news release.
Recommendations in the budget, put together by Superintendent Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong, include:
- Pay increases for all staff including teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition, and facilities staff.
- The continuation of a variety of bonuses designed to improve teacher recruitment.
- Safety and security enhancements, including pay raises for existing security staff, hiring additional school security officers, and installing a weapons detection system at each school.
- Additional resources for students and schools that range from enhanced support for English Language Learners to the purchase of additional mobile devices to maintain one-to-one student access to personal technology.
- Window, door, and roof replacements for schools.
The Norfolk City Council will adopt a budget for schools in May.