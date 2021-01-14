Norfolk, Portsmouth public schools cancel winter sports

The school administration said it looked at health metrics and other conditions before making the "difficult decision" to cancel the season.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Public Schools administration announced it would cancel winter sports for the 2020-2021 season, according to a news release.

Norfolk Public Schools’ Chief Communications & Community Engagement Officer Kenita B. Matthews said via email that the administration carefully reviewed the health conditions and metrics in the city and Hampton Roads before making a difficult decision.

"As always, the health and safety of our students and staff continue to be our top priority," Matthews said in the news release.

The Scholastic Bowl will continue with students competing virtually.

Wednesday, Portsmouth Public Schools also decided to cancel its winter sports season.

In a Facebook post, the district said they made the decision after reviewing health metrics, and so far, they did not plan to cancel fall or spring sports.

NPS and PPS join other school districts that have decided to cancel their winter sports seasons. Hampton City Schools, Newport News Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools are some of those districts.