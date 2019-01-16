NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public School Officials plan to meet community members on Wednesday night to discuss shifting start times for every school in the district.

Currently, High School students in Norfolk Public Schools start class around 7:30 am. Middle school students start at 8:15 and Elementary Schools either start at 8:15, 8:55, or 9:30.

If later start times do go into effect, high schools could start between 8:15-9 o’clock. Middle and elementary schools would start before that.

“They would be able to get a little bit more sleep at night, especially having a teenager in your house such as mine that works at night,” explained parent Towanda Furell.

Dr. Noelle Gabriel is Norfolk’s School Board Chair and is also a physician with EVMS. She explained that an extra hour of sleep each night can make a big difference in a teenager's learning.

“The direct impact on students is going to be one, Student achievement and two, a better outcome for mental and physical health,” Dr. Gabriel explained.

Dr. Gabriel said some parents aren’t for the plan due to sports, part-time jobs and babysitting.

“Some of the older kids who come home early are responsible at home and so that’s a factor that we have to take into consideration and we are not looking at Norfolk as cookie cutter in this whole later start times, but what can we do to personalize it,” said Gabriel.

School officials said this isn’t the last hearing. Dr. Gabriel said the plan is to have at least one more meeting. A survey will also go out to parents in the near future.

The school board will vote on this issue in February.