Norfolk Public Schools expands free meals program to weekends

Free meal bags will be distributed to children that have breakfast and lunch meals for Saturday and Sunday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools is expanding its meal distribution program to weekends beginning Friday.

Free meals will be distributed to children on Saturdays and Sundays.

The free meal includes one regular "grab-n-go" bag for Friday containing one breakfast and lunch, plus one larger bag for the weekend.

The weekend bag has two breakfasts and two lunches.

Some of the meals include pre-packaged, ready-to-eat items. Items that need to be heated are also included in the meal bags.

The 12 food distribution sites will remain the same and will continue to operate on weekdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Those sites are:

Azalea Gardens Middle School

Booker T. Washington High School

Camp Allen Elementary

Coleman Place Elementary

James Monroe Elementary

Lake Taylor School

Norview Elementary

Oceanair Elementary

P.B. Young Elementary

Southside STEM Academy

St. Helena Elementary

Suburban Park Elementary

Delivery of meals via NPS school buses will also continue on weekdays with the same sites and hours:

Titustown Recreation Center (7545 Diven St., 23505) at 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Huntersville Community Center (830 Goff St., 23504) at 12 noon – 12:30 p.m.

Grandy Village Recreation Center (3017 Kimball Terrace, 23504) at 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.