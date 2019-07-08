NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools' Department of Human Resources is holding a job fair for teachers on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Interested applicants should stop by Crossroads School, 8021 Old Ocean View Road from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The division has a significant need for math teachers for the 2019-2020 school year.

Applicants will be hired on the spot and meet with principals and administrators.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to complete the job fair application by visiting the HR page on the NPS website at http://www.npsk12.com/hr search the phrase Teacher Job Fair.

The district is hiring for the following positions:

Auto Body

Chemistry

Earth Science

Elementary Education, K-5

Engineering Technology

English

Family & Consumer Science

History

Mathematics

Spanish

Special Education

Technology Education

Those interested in applying for a position may visit the NPS Human Resources webpage at http://www.npsk12.com/hr and complete an application online prior to the employment event.

Print the completed application prior to submitting and bring the application and copies of supporting credentials to include resumes, a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores (VCLA, RVE, Praxis II), recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and references with you to the job fair.

In addition, applicants should dress for on-the-spot interviews. Applicants may contact the Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for additional information.