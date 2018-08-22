NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Public Schools' Human Resources department will host a job fair Friday, a news release said.

The fair is the last one before the beginning of the new school year.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crossroads School, 8021 Old Ocean View Road. Registration begins 8:30 a.m.

Job seekers will be able to meet principals and district personnel.

Teachers are encouraged to apply at http://www.npsk12.com/hr and complete an application before the employment event.

Print the completed application before submitting and bring the application and copies of supporting credentials including resumes, a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores (VCLA, RVE, Praxis II), recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and references to the job fair.

Applicants should dress for on-the-spot interviews. Applicants may contact the Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for additional information.

