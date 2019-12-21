NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools is ensuring kids in the community don't go hungry during the winter break.

Norfolk Public Schools' Department of School Nutrition is providing free lunch at two community centers: Berkley Community Center and Norview Community Center.

The free lunch is available Dec. 26, 27, and 30 and Jan. 2 and 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Berkley Community Center and noon to 1 p.m. at Norview Community Center.

Kids and teens under the age of 18 will receive a free lunch during those days and times.

Kids do not need to enroll to receive a free meal.

Check out the Winter Break Lunch Menu online at nps.nutrislice.com.

