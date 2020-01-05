Norfolk Public Schools salutes its food staff on School Lunch Hero Day

May 1 is School Lunch Hero Day and Norfolk Public Schools is saluting its School Nutrition Services staff. Thank you to these everyday heroes!

NORFOLK, Va. — May 1 is School Lunch Hero Day and Norfolk Public Schools is saluting its School Nutrition Services staff, who are providing an average of nearly 8,000 meals daily.

Even during school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Nutrition Services staff has been committed to ensuring that children have access to healthy school breakfasts and lunches.

These everyday heroes stepped up when the statewide closure went into effect on March 16, NPS said.

They worked weekends and opened up 12 meal sites in three days.

The staff also brought on school bus service to three more sites on March 19.