Norfolk Public Schools students return to classrooms with special visit from Governor Northam

Students with special needs and English learners at Norfolk Public Schools were welcomed back with cheers and applause when walking into the building.

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday marked the deadline for divisions across the state to submit their back-to-school models.

Governor Ralph Northam said most schools have submitted their plans and they don't foresee any issues right now. He said so far, COVID-19 rates in schools with in-person learning are not showing any significant spikes.

“Across the Commonwealth of Virginia, as we welcome children back into the classroom, we've seen very few cases of COVID within the schools," said Northam.

One of the biggest concerns Norfolk Public Schools expressed at the event was funding for school systems. Governor Northam said while there has been a continuous flow of funding, including a 5% raise for teachers, he said more is expected to be on the way.

"Sanitation, updated technology...all of this contributes to the needing of resources," explained Northam. "But we're comfortable that between the state level and the federal level, we'll be able to get our kids back into school."

As students walked through the doors of Southside STEM Academy at Campostella, the teachers were already inside, eager to greet them.

For the school's mathematician expert, Jason Koonce, he said it's been a tough year here and there with students learning virtually.

"It's just different," said Koonce with a shrug. "You can't get that same feeling through the Zoom or through the TV as you work with them."

Koonce teaches several grade levels, including students with special needs. He said being fully vaccinated as a staff member, he feels confident for the students' safety in the classroom. He said he cannot wait to see their faces every day now.

"Seeing them come in, I just wanted to give them a big hug, even though I can't," said Koonce. "Just getting into the classroom and seeing them and talking to them without having a camera or through the screen. Just to see their eyes and see that reflection back to you. It makes a difference."