NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Private information about some Norfolk Public Schools students and staff was accidentally made public, officials said.

The medical needs of staff and students during an evacuation or crisis were placed on a public domain platform that manages materials for school board meetings, rather than a private one.

The information did not include medical records, student ID numbers, or social security numbers.

The released details were compiled to allow emergency workers to efficiently coordinate the safe transportation of students and staff during an evacuation or other crisis.

For example, detailed information on Student A could have included specifics on an anxiety disorder that required extra care to be taken when evacuating a building, or Employee B may have been listed as having diabetes or high blood pressure.

The administration apologized for the error, and they are working with their legal team to fix the issue.

Khalilah LeGrand, the Norfolk Public School's Department of Communication and Public Relations Senior Director, released the following statement:

We have sought the advice of our legal counsel and have had internal conversations since the issue was brought to our attention, in an effort to address this situation. We absolutely take the privacy of students and staff seriously. We have been thoughtful in our approach to identifying where the breakdown in the process that led to the breach occurred and in remedying the situation. As we seek guidance from legal counsel in collaboration with the Family Compliance Office that enforces FERPA (the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act), I assure you as your superintendent, our corrective action will include reaching out to all affected parties. We are committed to improving processes going forward and sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support of NPS.

