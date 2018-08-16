NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Public Schools is apologizing after officials say they compromised the information of more than 100 students and staff by posting their medical needs online.

The medical needs of staff and students during an evacuation or crisis were placed on a public domain platform that manages materials for school board meetings, rather than a private one. The information did not include medical records, student ID numbers, or social security numbers.

“It makes you kind of nervous,” said Parent Walter Jackson. “To think that you know, that’s possible, that they could do something like that.”

The released details were compiled to allow emergency workers to efficiently coordinate the safe transportation of students and staff during an evacuation or other crisis.

For example, detailed information on Student A could have included specifics on an anxiety disorder that required extra care to be taken when evacuating a building, or Employee B may have been listed as having diabetes or high blood pressure.

Charles Pyle, Communications Director with the Virginia Department of Education, said all schools are required to have an emergency response plan, which includes information like key locations of people, contact information, and assembly points.

“We’re all aware of terrible incidents that have occurred in schools throughout the country, and these plans are necessary because unfortunately, bad things happen as we’ve seen over the years,” said Pyle.

The Virginia Department of Education said it recommends schools have three versions of the response plan:

Version Orange of the plan is intended for key leadership and those directly involved in the planning and implementation of this plan.

Version Gold is intended for [school] faculty and staff, or those that provide important supportive roles in the implementation of the plan.

Version Green is intended to inform parents and guardians of [school] students and selected other appropriate recipients.

However, after the school district posted the entire plan on its school board meeting portal, making the information accessible to anyone, school safety advocates are sounding the alarm.

“Certainly we wouldn’t want that information out there to somebody who’s looking to do harm upon the children or the school,” said Curt Lavarello, Executive Director of the School Safety Advocacy Council. “So, anytime you post things that should have been protected, you increase the risk.”

As for whether or not Norfolk Public Schools violated FERPA, a spokesperson with the U.S.

Department of Education said, “Under FERPA, at the elementary/secondary level, the term “education records” includes health and medical records that are directly related to a student and maintained by the school. FERPA requires that parents or eligible students provide written consent before this type of information is disclosed to a third party.”

According to Norfolk Public Schools Spokesperson Khalilah LeGrand, the Department of Student Support Services is consulting with Federal Family Compliance Office to determine if the school district violated FERPA.

If a school district does violate FERPA, the code of Virginia § 22.1-287.02 requires:

…the Department or local school division shall notify, as soon as practicable, the parent of any student affected by such disclosure, except as otherwise provided in § 32.1-127.1:05 or 18.2-186.6. Such notification shall include the (i) date, estimated date, or date range of the disclosure; (ii) type of information that was or is reasonably believed to have been disclosed; and (iii) remedial measures taken or planned in response to the disclosure.

The administration apologized for the error, and they are working with their legal team to fix the issue.

Norfolk public schools have since taken the information down and said while they can’t speak to who’s responsible, they are investigating how it happened.

Khalilah LeGrand, the Norfolk Public School's Department of Communication and Public Relations Senior Director, released the following statement:

We have sought the advice of our legal counsel and have had internal conversations since the issue was brought to our attention, in an effort to address this situation. We absolutely take the privacy of students and staff seriously. We have been thoughtful in our approach to identifying where the breakdown in the process that led to the breach occurred and in remedying the situation. As we seek guidance from legal counsel in collaboration with the Family Compliance Office that enforces FERPA (the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act), I assure you as your superintendent, our corrective action will include reaching out to all affected parties. We are committed to improving processes going forward and sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support of NPS.

