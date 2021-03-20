Norfolk Public Schools moves closer to giving teachers pay raises

Norfolk City Council still needs to approve the school board's proposed $462.8 million budget.

NORFOLK, Va. — Teachers in Norfolk are one step closer to getting a pay raise.

The Norfolk School Board approved a $462.8 million budget for 2021-20221 fiscal school year. It includes a boost in starting pay and an average raise of about five percent, along with money for safety improvements and resources for students.

The budget also includes $50 million of Coronavirus Relief funds that had been approved by Congress in December.

Norfolk City Council still needs to approve the budget. The school board will send it to them in May.