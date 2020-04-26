Norfolk Public Schools to begin second distribution of mobile devices to students Monday

The Chromebooks, laptops, or iPads will be distributed to elementary and middle school students who need the devices.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools will begin distributing mobile devices to elementary and middle school students beginning on Monday.

The Chromebooks, laptops, or iPads will be distributed to students who have reported a need for the devices.

"Norfolk Public Schools is committed to making inroads with addressing the challenges associated with bridging the digital divide among its student population," NPS said in a news release.

Starting in May, the school division will also distribute mobile hotspots to students who need internet access.

Two Norfolk schools have Wi-Fi available in their parking lots NPS devices can automatically connect to.