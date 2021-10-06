Norfolk Public Schools staff must get vaccinated or have weekly tests as of January 3

The school board voted unanimously to require full vaccination or weekly COVID-19 tests beginning January 3.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools will require all employees to be vaccinated or get tested weekly beginning January 3.

The school board voted unanimously in favor of the mandate on Wednesday, citing the continuing pandemic and a surge in infections.

According to a news release from the school division, current employees who will not get vaccinated have to submit for a weekly COVID-19 test in order to maintain their employment.

"Exceptions will be made for employees who are unable to undergo vaccination or testing for “legally held valid reasons based on disability or sincerely held religious beliefs," the division said in its news release.

The vote from the board allows for the superintendent to survey staff and determine who is vaccinated and who will need to be tested weekly.

Norfolk Public School's superintendent will also have the authority to establish a process of warnings and discipline for any staff member who refuses to get vaccinated or tested.