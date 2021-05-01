Norfolk releases short list of possible Military Circle Mall redevelopers

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is moving ahead with the Military Circle Mall redevelopment project, and Tuesday, released its short-list of teams who could end up getting creative control.
These are the teams who submitted their qualifications to the Economic Development Authority (EDA) in November.
The four groups are called The Crossroads Partnership, Norfolk MC Associates, Wellness Circle, LLC, and Norfolk Next.
One familiar name among the applicants? Artist and Virginia Beach native, Pharrell Williams. He's listed as part of the Wellness Circle, LLC team.
The city's release said the next step is for each team to submit project proposals for consideration. In that stage, the teams share ideas for "project development, design, construction, financing, ownership, and management."
The winning proposal is slated to be chosen in the summer of 2021.
"The resulting project would feature a walkable neighborhood to support an inclusive, healthy, and sustainable mixed-use community," wrote a spokesperson.
Here are the four possible teams, and their members:
The Crossroads Partnership
- SB Ballard Construction Company
- Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners
- E Smith Family of Companies
- Greenberg Gibbons Commercial
- ASM Global
- OTM Development
- Clark Nexsen
- Sasaki Associates
- AECOM
- Walter P Moore
Norfolk MC Associates
- Norfolk MC Associates
- Gold Key|PHR
- The Miller Group
- EDSA (Design)
- The Franklin Johnston Group
Wellness Circle, LLC,
- Pharrell Williams
- Harlo Capital / Westdale Real Estate
- Armada Hoffler Properties
- Venture Realty Group
- Adjaye Associates
- Gensler
- Rockwell Group
- Raymond Jungles, Inc.
- Kimley-Horn
- Oak View Group
- Live Nation
- Pacific Retail
- Piper Sandler
- Yellow
Norfolk Next
- Bonaventure
- BBRM Norfolk Partners, LLC
- The Garcia Companies
- Timmons Group
- Hanbury
- LORAX Design Group
- Hammes Healthcare
- NVR, Inc (Ryan Homes)
- Coastal Hospitality Associates LLC
- Shamin Hotels
- SCI Architects
- Civil & Building North America Inc.
- Spectra
- The Miles Agency