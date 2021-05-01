Norfolk releases short list of possible Military Circle Mall redevelopers

The city put out a "request for qualifications" to redevelopment groups, and now, it's narrowed down the list to four teams. The next step: project proposals.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is moving ahead with the Military Circle Mall redevelopment project, and Tuesday, released its short-list of teams who could end up getting creative control.

These are the teams who submitted their qualifications to the Economic Development Authority (EDA) in November.

The four groups are called The Crossroads Partnership, Norfolk MC Associates, Wellness Circle, LLC, and Norfolk Next.

One familiar name among the applicants? Artist and Virginia Beach native, Pharrell Williams. He's listed as part of the Wellness Circle, LLC team.

The city's release said the next step is for each team to submit project proposals for consideration. In that stage, the teams share ideas for "project development, design, construction, financing, ownership, and management."

The winning proposal is slated to be chosen in the summer of 2021.

"The resulting project would feature a walkable neighborhood to support an inclusive, healthy, and sustainable mixed-use community," wrote a spokesperson.

Here are the four possible teams, and their members:

The Crossroads Partnership

SB Ballard Construction Company

Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners

E Smith Family of Companies

Greenberg Gibbons Commercial

ASM Global

OTM Development

Clark Nexsen

Sasaki Associates

AECOM

Walter P Moore

Norfolk MC Associates

Norfolk MC Associates

Gold Key|PHR

The Miller Group

EDSA (Design)

The Franklin Johnston Group

Wellness Circle, LLC,

Pharrell Williams

Harlo Capital / Westdale Real Estate

Armada Hoffler Properties

Venture Realty Group

Adjaye Associates

Gensler

Rockwell Group

Raymond Jungles, Inc.

Kimley-Horn

Oak View Group

Live Nation

Pacific Retail

Piper Sandler

Yellow

Norfolk Next