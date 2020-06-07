Norfolk reopens several community recreation centers

The city said it was reopening six of its rec centers with updated hours.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk said it would reopen six of its recreation centers Monday. The centers, like other facilities, had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The locations reopening are:

Lambert’s Point

Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center

Norview

Huntersville

East Ocean View

Berkley

The city said the hours of operation will be 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday to Friday. The hours Saturday will be 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Norfolk encouraged people to call ahead to check on the availability of certain facilities. A limited number of guests are allowed at each recreation center in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.

People have to make reservations at the Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center to use fitness equipment and to attend group fitness classes.

Visitors have to take a short COVID-19 questionnaire before they enter city buildings and have to follow all posted COVID-19 related signage. That includes maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from staff and other patrons and 10 ft while exercising.