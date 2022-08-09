Norfolk residents focused on curbing crime in wake of house party mass shooting

Days after a house party that left seven people shot, members of the Highland Park Civic League led conversations around safety Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in the Highland Park section of Norfolk demand change, following a deadly mass shooting outside a home on Killam Avenue over the weekend.

The incident left two people dead and five people wounded, according to Norfolk police.

That particular act of violence during a party with college students was top of mind for everyone at the Highland Park Civic League meeting.

"Enough is enough. The time has come. We need to take action. We need to figure out what plan to take to prevent this from happening again," said civic league member Andrew Hund, who also owns Hund's Re-Cycle Factory.

Hund was present at a regularly scheduled gathering at Immanuel Presbyterian Church along Colley Avenue. It came at a critical time for the neighborhood.

Local law enforcement officers and various city leaders joined the civic league on Thursday night. The gathering began with a moment of silence and prayer for the victims who were shot.

"We are concerned for this community, we are concerned for our city, we are concerned for our nation, Lord," said Pastor Rev. William Harrell Jr.

The house party shooting happened just off the campus of Old Dominion University. None of their students were among the victims, according to university officials.

Leaders with Norfolk State University confirmed their students were among multiple of the victims.

"There's no reason for our children to be killed," said one area resident and hair salon owner.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said the suspect is still on the run: "There's not an arrest at this point in this case and it's not for a lack of effort or lack of caring; the police department is absolutely working to the bone."

Assistant City Attorney Katherine Taylor added that an investigation into the property is underway. Some neighbors said they want to see landlords, across the board, take a more active role in improving safety.

"There should be more pressure on them to do the right thing," said one neighbor.

Some commenters expressed frustrations with a trend of rising violence, like what's happening nationwide.

"It's not acceptable," the salon owner added.

"Somehow, there's a criminal element that has moved into our neighborhood," said another neighbor, who shared that he had a gun pulled on him twice within the last six months.

In search of solutions, several people said they want to focus on working together.

"And at that point, I think we start making progress," said a representative from the Norfolk Police Department.

"What do we have to do to help you guys get better?" one resident asked police.

Law enforcement officials stressed the importance of reporting crime or suspicious acts. They are also taking action to push against it.

"We have to take steps to help mitigate that," said ODU Police Department Interim Chief Garrett Shelton.