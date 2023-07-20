Something in the water? Norfolk residents question 'odd' and mold-like taste of tap water on social media

The funny taste of the tap water has residents in the Ghent neighborhood turning online for answers.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk residents in the Ghent neighborhood of the city took to social media platforms this week to raise questions about the taste of their tap water over the last couple of days.

The question was first posed in a Norfolk-based Reddit channel:

"Does anyone else's water all of the sudden taste terrible. Especially in the Ghent area. What is up with it tasting like lake/mold?"

The thread, with 20 comments since its posting, shows many similar accounts and questions about the water's quality, describing it as an "earthy" taste.



We next posed the question to a community Facebook page covering the Ghent neighborhood, in which more than a dozen commenters added to the sentiment that they had independently noticed a changed taste in their water as well.

Across both Reddit and Facebook threads, people questioned the prevalence of an algae bloom impacting the water.

Norfolk's Department of Utilities conducted an algae-count analysis in relation to the inquiry, in addition to its routine monitoring Thursday afternoon.

They attributed the changes in taste and smell for some individuals to elevated water temperatures for the area, not algae blooms.

The department sent 13News Now the following statement: