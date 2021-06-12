Norfolk to hold resource clinic for those facing eviction

The clinic will help individuals apply for rent and utility assistance.

NORFOLK, Va. — Another effort from the city to lower eviction numbers in Norfolk is coming on December 11.

Kimberley Pierce, the assistant director for Neighborhood Services, says this clinic is another way to bring resources to people facing eviction.

It's being held at Attucks Theatre at 1010 Church Street in Norfolk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"The goal of the clinic is to reach out to individuals that need assistance and give them a one-stop shop to all that they need as far as submitting their paperwork," Pierce said.

Those facing eviction can apply for rent, utility and relief assistance at the clinic. The Virginia Poverty Law Center and Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia will also attend to answer any questions they have about the process.

The clinic is a part of the city's Eviction Prevention Program. Nearly two months ago, the city expanded the program because there was a large need, but a small number of applications. Pierce says that's recently changed.

"We have seen an uptick in the number of people that have been applying," Pierce said. "So, definitely expanding it to all households was a bonus."

She said this clinic will help more than 100 people.

Pierce says the clinic just reached capacity, and many are placed on a waitlist, but that everyone will eventually receive help.

"If the numbers warranted, we will consider doing another clinic in January similar to this one where they can do all of the paperwork that day," she said.