NORFOLK, Va. — Loyal customers of a soul food restaurant have been waiting for this moment.

A-Mayes-N Soulfood will reopen Saturday, November 9, several months after an unfortunate accident.

Back in June, a car crashed into the building on North Military Highway in Norfolk.

Beginning at noon Saturday, owner Sheila Mayes will have a grand reopening.

Mayes is known to many in her community. She even reached out to the man who ran into her restaurant to forgive him.

