NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police along with other Norfolk city employees spent part of the day Wednesday collecting dozens of electric scooters that popped up in the city overnight.

City spokeswoman Lori Crouch told 13News Now that the scooters came from Bird, a scooter share service. The areas where the scooters appeared included Downtown Norfolk and Ghent.

Bird allows people to use an app to locate scooters. They can use their smartphones to checkout a scooter and pay for it.

Crouch said the company never contacted the city before it placed the dockless scooters in Norfolk. It did not have permission to put them along city streets, and people who were part of the roundup were taking them to a storage facility.

Crouch told 13News Now that the city made contact with someone at Bird and was waiting for a callback from someone with the company.

