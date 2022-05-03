Norfolk Saint Patrick's Day Parade called off due to weather threat

With rain (including heavy pockets of it for some areas) and a wintry mix in the forecast, organizers made the call to cancel the parade in Ocean View.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note : The above video was a preview of what was to be the parade's return after a two-year break because of the coronavirus pandemic. The story aired on March 5, 2022.

The people responsible for staging the Norfolk Saint Patrick's Day Parade made the call to cancel the event Thursday because of the potential for nasty weather.

The event, which was to return to Ocean View after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, was scheduled for Saturday, March 12. The weather forecast for that day included rain, with some areas expected to experience heavy rainfall, when organizers made the decision. A wintry mix also was part of the forecast.

Steve Duke, who handles marketing for the event, said that the parade would not be rescheduled. He added that people still planned to have parties on Saturday, which included one at the Columbian Club.