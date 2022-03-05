Norfolk Saint Patrick's Day Parade will roll next week after two-year hiatus

COVID-19 restrictions forced organizers to cancel the tradition in 2020 and 2021. 2022 is the parade’s lucky charm.

NORFOLK, Va. — A lucky tradition is finally coming back to Ocean View. After a two-year hiatus, the Norfolk Saint Patrick’s Day parade kicks off next Saturday.

“We have missed it so much,” said Norfolk resident Robert Matthews. “It’s all I hear this time of year. I mean it is always cold and it might rain a little bit, but the people want the parade.”

COVID-19 restrictions forced organizers to cancel the tradition in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s a big event and when there is no parade, it kind of takes the wind out of your sails,” said parade organizer Steve Duke.

But 2022 is the parade’s lucky charm. Duke said the fun is making a comeback on March 12.

“We kick off probably at 10,” Duke said. “They start closing off the roads probably 9 in the morning. So, try to get down here early, line up, get you a spot on the street.”

The parade starts at Northside Middle school and goes on for 1.5 miles.

Robert Matthews is in the parade this year on a friend’s float. He excited to see the streets lined with green again.

“We are just super excited to have it,” Matthews said. “It is part of the community. It’s the biggest parade we have. I have never seen anything like it.”

Duke said the event also gives nearby businesses a boost.

“A lot of these businesses, especially small ones, they look forward to this,” Duke said. “It is a great day. Because people need things. Lots of provisions and of course you get your swag too, everybody wants their beads and things.”

2022 kicks off the parades 53rd year.

“This is kind of like, for us, it’s Christmas, New Years and St. Patrick’s Day all wrapped up into one,” Duke said.

There are a ton of St. Patrick’s Day themed activities after the parade next week.

The parade route ends right in front of the Columbian Club of Ocean View. Starting at noon at the club that day, organizers said they will have live bands and food vendors.