Norfolk Police warn of scam letters

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are alerting residents about fraudulent mail claiming people owe money to the city for street cleaning services.

The letter claims to be from an Indianapolis-based collection service called "CCS Collection Services." The letter says the resident owes overdue payments to the City of Norfolk for street cleaning.

The Norfolk Police Department says the city is not sending out notices for street cleaning services, and police want to remind people to always be careful when sending money to unverified sources.