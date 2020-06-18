x
Norfolk School Board could consider renaming schools named after Confederate figures

NORFOLK, Va. — School Board leaders in the city of Norfolk could consider changing the names of schools named after Confederate figures.

The issue was brought up during Wednesday night's school board meeting.

Norfolk Public Schools currently has three schools named after Confederate figures including Maury High School.

Chairwoman Dr. Noëlle M. Gabriel brought up the issue before school board members voted on an anti-racism resolution.

The school board will discuss the issue again next month during its governance training session.

