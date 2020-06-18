Norfolk School Board could consider renaming schools named after Confederate figures

Norfolk Public Schools currently has three schools named after Confederate figures including Maury High School.

NORFOLK, Va. — School Board leaders in the city of Norfolk could consider changing the names of schools named after Confederate figures.

The issue was brought up during Wednesday night's school board meeting.

Chairwoman Dr. Noëlle M. Gabriel brought up the issue before school board members voted on an anti-racism resolution.