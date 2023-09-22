Norfolk School Board member Lauren Campsen to resign

Campsen said the resignation is "to focus on her health." Her resignation is effective Sept. 29.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk Public School Board member is resigning, according to a news release from a school spokesperson.

School Board member Lauren D. Campsen gave a letter of resignation to other members of the board on Wednesday.

She was elected to the Norfolk School Board to represent Ward 5 in July of 2018. Her term was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2027.

Campsen retired from Norfolk Public Schools in the fall of 2018. She worked for almost four decades in Norfolk Public Schools as "a teacher, reading specialist and school principal."

“To say that this is her passion, you just cannot pronounce that enough and emphasize that enough,” Dr. Martin said. “We wish her the best. She has left her mark on this board and this school district.”