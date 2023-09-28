Two arrested after woman allegedly brandishes gun at Norfolk school bus driver

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people are facing charges after a woman allegedly brandished a gun at the driver of a school bus in Norfolk.
The Norfolk Police Department said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers were called to the intersection of Kenton Avenue and Cary Avenue for a report of a person with a weapon. They arrived and took the woman, along with a man, into custody.
49-year-old Ciscley N. Jefferson is charged with brandishing a firearm while 51-year-old Kevin C. Stacy is charged with simple assault.
Police said both are currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.
Police added that no one was hurt.
The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also leave a tip on P3Tips.com.