Two arrested after woman allegedly brandishes gun at Norfolk school bus driver

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people are facing charges after a woman allegedly brandished a gun at the driver of a school bus in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Police Department said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers were called to the intersection of Kenton Avenue and Cary Avenue for a report of a person with a weapon. They arrived and took the woman, along with a man, into custody.

49-year-old Ciscley N. Jefferson is charged with brandishing a firearm while 51-year-old Kevin C. Stacy is charged with simple assault.

Police said both are currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

Police added that no one was hurt.