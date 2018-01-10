NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A Norfolk school bus driver was carjacked while arriving at the bus lot Monday morning.

Norfolk Police Dispatch report the call came in just after 5 a.m. at the bus lot located on Raby Road. Four suspects held the victim at gunpoint and took the driver's personal vehicle.

No injuries are reported.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

