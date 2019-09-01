NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating an accident involving a school bus in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 7800 block of Hampton Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m.

According to Norfolk Police, a 30-year-old woman was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on Hampton Boulevard, when she allegedly ran a red light and hit a bus that was turning out from the Navy Lodge.

The driver of the Eclipse was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say charges against the driver are pending.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools said 15 students from Sewells Point Elementary School were on the bus at the time of the accident, but no one else was hurt.

The students were taken to school on board another bus.