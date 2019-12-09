NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers are looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatch operators said they received calls of a man exposing himself near Simons Drive and Ashlawn Drive. Parents in the neighborhood told 13News Now the man flashed himself to kids around a bus stop.

Officers said when they got to the area, they couldn't find the suspect. Now the guardians of those kids are on edge, about the people in the neighborhood.

Grandmother Laurie McDaniel said, "This area is fantastic, that's why we moved here." However, she’s upset with the community now knowing what happened to other kids.

"It's horrible. It's a shame you can't let your kids go anywhere, it's horrible,” she said.

Jesse Charboneau is a parent of one of the kids who was getting on the bus when police showed up. She said she’s just as mad as parents of students who saw the man.

"Never ever do that, it's not consensual, it's wrong, and you deserve to go to jail,” Charboneau said. "If that means I have to walk my kid every day from my house, to make sure that she's OK and other kids, I will do that."

"I think it's a shame that someone has to come out here and do that to the children, all they want to do is go to school,” said parent Capree Marshall.

Now, these parents are asking everyone around to take action and say something, if they see something.

"Parents probably need to stand out and watch the kids and make sure that stops,” said Marshall.