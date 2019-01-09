NORFOLK, Va. — It’s a Labor Day cookout with a twist.

Norfolk’s New Light Lodge No. 196 hosted a free school supply giveaway and barbeque at the Prince Hall Masonic Temple.

“We've got spiral notebooks, loose-leaf paper, number two pencils, crayons,” senior steward Brandon Edwards said.

“We want to make sure that we’re giving back to our youth, to make sure that they’re going into the school year with the supplies they need to be successful.”

The first day of classes for schools across Hampton Roads is Tuesday, but some kids are still in need of supplies.

RELATED: Virginia Beach kids get ready for first day of school with yoga

The Lodge says they wanted to make sure the kids in their community are ready to learn on day one.

"We all need a little bit of help and that’s why we’re here to step in and say you don’t have to look far," worship master Phillip Wright said. "We’re right here in the community to give back to you. All you have to do is come out, enjoy the day and grab a free hot dog and hamburger while you’re at it.”

This isn’t the first time the group has banded together to giveaway supplies and host a cook-out, it's the sixth year.

“Since we initially started it, it’s only gotten bigger," Wright said. "We started out with a small group, 75 bags and now in 2019 we’re up to 100 bags and this is all donations from the members.”

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.