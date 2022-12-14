Norfolk screening more than 3 dozen applicants for police chief job

“I am extremely pleased to see such strong interest from those seeking to become Norfolk’s next Chief of Police,” Norfolk City Manager Dr. Chip Filer wrote.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk hopes to have a few final contenders for its open police chief role after the holidays, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

In a release, Norfolk said they had more than three dozen applicants file for the job before last month's deadline.

Norfolk has hired consulting firm Morris & McDaniel to help with the search and said they're sorting through applications now.

They're going to come up with a short list of names, and the firm will put those people through interviews.

The step after that is for the top candidates to come to Norfolk to test their skills with "subject matter experts."

It all wraps up when Dr. Chip Filer, Norfolk's city manager, chooses someone to hire in the new year.