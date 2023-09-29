A renaissance is happening at Selden Market in Norfolk

For years, it was a place you walked through - a shortcut from Main Street to Plume Street downtown – or maybe a place just to take cover from the rain. Not anymore.

But today, things are changing at Selden Market.

If mega malls are fueled by billion-dollar companies, local small businesses are what keep the engine running in the Market. You could say this renaissance has been brewing for years.

The new Hilton hotel next door helped bring in new customers and struggles at MacArthur Center a few blocks away indicated that consumers are looking for something different, like goods made only in Virginia, handmade jewelry, and leather wallets, belts, and bags made by Derek Shaw.

Shaw owns Werther Leather Goods and has held the space inside Selden Market for the last seven years. He is a true craftsman who epitomizes what the Selden strip is all about.

“You can see a design, and ask where they came up with the design,” said Shaw. “You’re not going to get that at a big box store.”

That’s why he’s happy to hear about three new tenants coming to the market this fall, continuing its tradition as an incubator for emerging businesses. One of its first tenants, Vessel Craft Coffee, moved to its own brick-and-mortar shop in Chelsea recently.

It’s a place where good ideas can thrive without overwhelming financial risk.