Westbound lanes of East Little Creek Road are shut down while police investigate the accident scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is in the hospital following a crash Friday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Police, the accident happened in the 1100 block of East Little Creek Road. As of 6:50 p.m., westbound lanes of East Little Creek Road are closed while officers investigate.

Police say the woman suffered serious injuries in the accident.