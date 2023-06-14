Norfolk city council approves new severance agreement for City Manager Chip Filer

What’s sparking speculation is not necessarily the severance agreement itself, but the language used in it.

NORFOLK, Va. — Is Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer on his way out of the city?

Based on a new severance agreement approved Tuesday night, it's possible.

What’s sparking speculation is not necessarily the severance agreement itself, but the language in it.

City council members included Filer's severance agreement as part of the fiscal year 2024 compensation plan. Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and City Council approved it unanimously on Tuesday night.

In years past, city staff has used the word “if” multiple times in the annual agreement in the context that severance would be paid “if terminated.”

This year, they used the word “shall” four times instead.

The new agreement reads: "For his severance in June 2023, the city manager shall receive his annual salary for the twelve months preceding July 1, 2023, and for him and his family, he shall be eligible to elect one of the health care coverages offered city employees. The city manager shall choose to receive the severance payment as a lump sum or equal payments over the ensuing 26 pay periods. The health care coverage shall end upon his enrollment in the health care plan of a subsequent employer or twelve months whichever first occurs.

Filer has not commented on the vote or said if he plans to leave.

However, Councilwoman Andria McClellan said in an email, "We have discussed the possibility that he may leave the City of Norfolk, but we have not received any formal declaration or taken any formal vote."

However, she claims the severance agreement was added to the compensation plan ordinance without her knowledge.

McClellan goes on to say "The Mayor and Vice Mayor, who manage the Agenda and its contents, never highlighted this element of the Ordinance in advance of last night's vote. This was a significant vote, and the citizens of Norfolk deserve more transparency in our actions. I am disappointed that we did not provide that in this vote last night."

Coronado/Inglewood Civic League President Garnzie West said he’s all for having a new city manager if Filer decides to leave.

"I think it may be a good thing," he said.

West said he would like to see someone in the role who will give all the neighborhoods in the city their attention.

"Gonna be transparent and work with folks in the city, especially like civic league presidents, community leaders, so we can have a better city," he said.

Filer has worked as the city manager since 2019. He was most recently embroiled in controversy after he hired new police chief Mark Talbot outside of the pool of applicants provided by the nationwide search.

West said it's all about transparency and communication.

"I just wish they'd come to the table and do a better job on communication."

13News Now reached out to Mayor Kenny Alexander, Filer, and all other members of the city council on the status of Filer’s employment.