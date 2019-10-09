NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam that involves a person impersonating NSO staff.

According to the sheriff's office, someone on Monday reported they had received a call from the "Norfolk Sheriff's Department Sex Offender Registry." The caller claimed there were warrants for the person's arrest unless $1,000 was brought to the jail to pay for a "bond."

The caller claimed to be an employee of the Norfolk Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said this is a scam, and that they do not maintain a sex offender registry, nor would they ever demand cash payment over the phone.

The current scam is believed to have been going on for at least a week. If you've received a similar call, you're asked to notify the Norfolk Police Department's Economic Crimes unit at 757-664-7018.

