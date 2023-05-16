Norfolk police looking for person of interest in sexual assault at Waterside Marriott

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said detectives are looking for a person of interest connected to a sexual assault reported on Monday.
It happened at the Waterside Marriott at 235 East Main Street, according to the police department. Officers responded around noon after the assault was reported.
During the investigation, detectives found video footage of a person, who was seen opening a door and then running down a hallway. The video is timed at 10:50 a.m.
Anyone with information about the person is asked to reach out to the Norfolk Crime Line by calling 1-888-562-5887 or submitting an anonymous tip using P3 Tips.